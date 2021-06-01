Lakeshore Art Festival announces 2021 community art project

The mosaic will be constructed with over 1,000 mini-canvases painted by local residents.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Each year, the Lakeshore Art Festival (LAF) hosts a community art initiative in Muskegon, and each year the project offers a different experience. On Tuesday, LAF announced the 2021 project: The Community Mosaic.

The mosaic will be constructed with over 1,000 mini-canvases painted by local residents. Community members can pick up one of the free 4x4 wood tile pieces at any of the participating locations. They are then asked to get creative – paint, color, use markers, embellish – and create a family-friendly design that is sturdy for outside display.

Residents will then return their tile to the LAF on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Muskegon, at the roundabout, located at the intersection of 3rd Street and Western Avenue.

Each tile will be added to a series of larger boards to create a community mosaic.

The mini-canvases will be available for pick-up at the following locations from June 1-24:

Art Cats Gallery

Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center

Blended Furniture

City Center Art Gallery

City of Muskegon Farmers Market

Muskegon Museum of Art

Read Muskegon

More information about the Lakeshore Art Festival can be found here.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is a media sponsor for this event.

