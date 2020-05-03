OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews tore down a second home nearing the edge of a bluff in Park Township, bringing the total to five homes demolished in Ottawa County due to erosion.

"Any time anybody has to make the decision to demolish their home because of something like this, it's absolutely devastating," Township Manager Howard Fink said.

The home, located on Lakeshore Avenue near Quincy Street, was demolished on March 3. The garage was kept intact.

The structure was considered uninhabitable for some time due to its proximity to the bluff. The home next door was torn down in November of 2019 for the same reason.

"I believe we have four or five [homes] have been moved and probably three or four that are in the works at the moment," Fink said.

Officials in Ottawa County have assessed 84 structures within 50 feet of a bluff; 10 homes are considered high-risk, said Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell. Seven homes have been moved.

"We are expecting record levels on Lake Michigan from now until July," Bonstell said. "Any storms or large wind amounts that come through can have an impact."

The township can use resources to project what might happen, but anyone living near the water should be prepared, Fink said.

Contractors are backlogged, so it's best to start coordinating with local and state officials to begin the permitting process if you think your home may be at risk in the future, Bonstell said.

