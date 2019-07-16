NORTON SHORES, Mich. - The suspect in a hourslong standoff with authorities in Norton Shores over the weekend is facing some serious charges.

Police and Michigan State Police negotiated with 32-year old Zachary David Luttrull for about 10-hours after he barricaded himself inside an ex-girlfriend's home on Hawley Street.

Luttrull is charged with third-degree arson, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, two felony firearm counts, and he's charged as a four-time habitual offender which increases the prison sentences on all the charges should he be convicted.

Police say Luttrull went to the home with a sawed-off rifle and made threats to injure the people at the home.

Police were able to get everyone out of the house safely. And eventually Luttrull surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured in the incident.

