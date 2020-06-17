19-year-old pulled from Lake Michigan, transported to hospital

Crews responded to a report of a possible drowning.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews from the South Haven Area Emergency Services and civilians in the area helped pull a 19-year-old from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening.

SHAES responded to a report of a possible drowning at South Haven's South Beach around 6:15 p.m.

The 19-year-old victim was pulled from the water by good Samaritans in a small boat, a news release said. The teen was taken to shore and paramedics started life saving efforts.

The victim was initially transported to Bronson South Haven to be treated by emergency room staff, but the patient was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital Kalamazoo by AirCare.

SHAES said green flags were flying at South Haven beaches at the time of the incident.

