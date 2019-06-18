LUDINGTON, Mich. - The Great Lakes are at a record high this year.

A number of lakeshore communities see the impact of rising water levels every day, with waves spilling over docks and piers.

State officials recently warned residents, boaters, anglers and beachgoers to exercise an abundance of caution on the water this year -- especially in areas were there are electrical connections covered by water. Crews say electric shock drowning is a serious hazard all too high this year.

On Wednesday, June 19, you can find out how these continued rising levels will impact the rest of the summer and fall in Michigan. The Michigan Sea Grant Extension is holding an informational meeting in Ludington.

It's in the community room at City Hall from 6 until 8 p.m.

The Michigan Sea Grant Extension is a research group part of Michigan State University with the goal of helping economic growth and protecting MIchigan's Great Lakes resources.

