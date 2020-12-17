Fatal crash closes Cleveland Street in Crockery Township

The road was closed for over three hours as crash investigators worked.

Deputies in Ottawa County say a Spring Lake Township woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cleveland Street east of 144th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Investigators say that the 31-year-old woman was westbound on Cleveland when a Ford F-150 truck driven by a 36-year-old Crockery Township resident crossed the center line and struck her car head-on.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.