Investment into new development in Muskegon County tops $1.3 B over last 3 years

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber says there's been $1.2 billion invested in completed and ongoing projects and another $322 million to be invested.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County continues to grow, to the tune of $1.5 billion over the last three years according to the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's tracking shows $1.2 billion invested in completed and ongoing projects and another $322 million in investment connected to planned projects.

The single biggest project is the $22 million VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the convention center is planned for April 12. The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show will be the convention center's first event held April 16 and April 17.

The new convention center will help Muskegon more fully transform into a year-round destination with the ability to host large events no matter the season.

The convention center is expected to trigger additional development along Western Avenue. On the other end of Western Avenue at the corner of Pine Street and Clay Avenue there's new excitement and a hub of activity.

The transformation of the former Al Perri Furniture building is now complete with the opening of Northtown CoWork on the third floor of NorthTown 794.

The Al Perri Furniture building stood boarded up and vacant for years. Now it's NorthTown 794 a mixed-use development.

"Just a unique space," said Troy Wasserman with Core Realty Partners. "It's something you'd see in a bigger city."

Core Realty Partners is filling up NorthTown 794 with tenants. The main floor is home to Aldea Coffee, 794 Kitchen + Bar, Capone’s Speakeasy & Pizzeria, and Polka Dot Paisley. The garden level is home to Rake Beer Project.

On the third floor Northtown CoWork's final eight individual professional office suites just received occupancy permits.

"And three of them filled up last week," said Wasserman. "So we have five left."

The co-working space is filling a niche market for smaller office space square footage.

"It was trending that way prior to COVID," said Brian Bench with Core Realty Partners. "But COVID has just been a huge catalyst to push that. People can only take so much as far as working at home."

The three-level building on 794 Pine Street has been fully restored, revealing the original urban brick walls, tin ceilings, and expansive windows for an infusion of natural light.

Some of Northtown CoWork's individual offices suites offer views of Muskegon Lake. Short-term leases are available with month-to-month or long-term tenant options.

