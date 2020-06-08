Michigan educators hold rally against in-person instruction in Lansing

Members of MI CORE are rallying on the Capitol Lawn Thursday.

LANSING, Mich. — A group of Michigan educators will be rallying on the Capitol Lawn Thursday to call attention to the dangers of schools reopening and in-person instruction.

The group is made of members of the Michigan Caucasus Of Rank-and-File Educations (MI CORE), according to WLNS.

MI CORE is also in Lansing to demand more funding to protect school communities.

WLNS Kiyerra Lake is at a rally on the Capitol Lawn to Demand Safe School Return and More Funding to Protect Communities Posted by WLNS-TV on Thursday, August 6, 2020

WLNS said educators from all over the state are expected to share their stories and demand that state and federal office take more decisive action in addressing the public health crisis the pandemic has caused.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended in-person school instruction back in March. The first day of the new school year is August 25 and some schools are trying to find the right options for their students, whether its in-person instruction, online classes, or a combination of both.

RELATED VIDEO: