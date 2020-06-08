Grand Rapids Public Schools host virtual town hall over back to school plan

A survey of 4,000 parents showed 71% supported distance learning but many still had questions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Currently, Grand Rapids Public schools plan to go fully virtual for the first nine weeks of the semester, beginning later this month, with the potential for a return to the classroom later in the year.

"Can we effectively and consistently put mitigation strategies in place?" poses Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS Superintendent. "As a district, I am confident we can, but having the additional time over the next nine weeks will help us be better prepared."

A survey of 4,000 parents showed 71% supported distance learning, but many still had questions. On Wednesday evening, the district answered them through a virtual town hall.

"Unfortunately, there is no one decision that is perfect for 17,000 students," says Kristian Grant, President of the GRPS Board of Education. "But I appreciate the attentiveness that you all are giving this topic."

One parent asked if the district will assist families who have lost their source of income during the pandemic and cant afford supplies or uniforms.

"We want there to be no limitations as it relates to bringing students back," says Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ron Gorman. "So we're going to need our teachers to let us know if students have needs, but absolutely, we won't let our students be without."

When asked if there will be repercussions for students not wearing masks or social distancing if there is a return to class in person, Dr. Roby didn't say yes or no, but that there would be an expectation to do so.

"This is a safety issue for us, it is not a political one," explains Dr. Roby. "We want to make sure that we communicate what the expectations are. We will have resources and support for families and for staff so that they can follow those guidelines."

In just over an hour, 115 questions were answered with more than 100 still remaining. The district will host listening sessions to continue working with parents to improve he plan as it goes along.

"We plan on announcing those dates soon to get feedback in related to whats working whats not working and also suggestions for other ideas," says Dr. Roby

The Board of Education will vote to finalize the plan on August 10.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.