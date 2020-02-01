The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find three people involved in a larceny investigation.
Investigators posted several photos to their Facebook page Thursday that show the people they would like to speak with.
Officers say that it is in reference to a larceny complaint where over $6000 in merchandise was taken from a business.
If you have any information you can contact police at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
