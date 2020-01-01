LOWELL, Mich. — Police are warning Lowell business owners to watch out for fake $100 bills circulating the area.
According to the Lowell Police Department, a couple has passed 6 bills in Lowell in the last day or two. Police say the bills are washed and the "pen" will not indicate that it's fake.
The fake bills have a sequence of #L70686300A.
The police department shared these photos to their Facebook.
The couple was last seen driving a dark-colored, possibly black, four door sedan.
Authorities have already identified the female but ask that anyone who may see the couple to contact the police department at 616-897-7123.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Police: Overnight stabbing sends 1 person to the hospital, suspect still sought
- Inmate dies in Kent County Correctional Facility
- Family wanted to adopt 30-pound Michigan cat and help him 'slim down'
- Ohio authorities arrest man with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.