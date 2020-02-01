GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The GRPD is looking for two people who they believe stole a cat from Pet Supplies Plus on East Beltline Avenue NE on Dec. 6.

Police believe the man and the woman walked out of the store with the cat in a handbag, according to their Facebook page.

Woman seen on camera with the handbag that police believe the cat was taken in.

The man seen on Pet Supplies Plus' surveillance footage who police believe stole a cat from the store.

According to police, the suspects were also with three juveniles who are not captured on the store's surveillance camera.

They are asking anyone with information about these two suspects to call the detective handling the case, Kayla Oxendar, at 616-456-3332 or email her at koxender@grcity.us.

