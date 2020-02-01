Fire investigators in Muskegon County say they have identified candles as the cause of a fatal fire that happened Wednesday evening.

The fire happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at a home in Cedar Creek Township. An 87-year-old woman died after suffering burn and smoke inhalation injuries in the fire. She passed away at the hospital early Thursday.

Authorities say this tragic incident highlights some important fire prevention efforts that you can make at your home. They are urging residents to take the following safety measures:

In the event of a fire immediately exit the home, close the door & call 911

Properly placed and working smoke alarms & carbon monoxide alarms are installed

Insure your family has an exit plan and practices the plan

Heating equipment is properly maintained and utilized, following manufacturers recommendations

Smoking materials and candles are handled with care and not placed near combustible materials

Combustible products such as paper, plastics are kept to a minimum and properly discarded

Closing doors before going to sleep… remember “Close Before You Doze”

Your house address is clearly visible from the road, especially in the dark

If building a new home, ask questions and install a home fire sprinkler system

