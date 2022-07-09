More than $215,000 has been raised for the YWCA's domestic and sexual violence services since 1983.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Kent County, the rate of domestic violence homicides is on track to double this year, compared to last year. And since the pandemic started, domestic violence calls to police are up about 35%.

The Western Region of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan is hosting a charity softball game this weekend to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The Women Lawyers v. Judges Softball Game benefits the YWCA West Central Michigan.

"This is a tradition that's been going on for a long time," Jennifer Tello, game committee chair and immigration lawyer, says.

Local legal professionals hit the softball diamond at Huff Park Wednesday night to practice for the 38th annual game.



"I's just a really cool way to come together and to show the community that domestic violence is a real issue," Tello says.

Tello says many clients that she and her colleagues work with are survivors.

"A lot of victims of domestic violence don't know always wear to turn," she says. "And so the more awareness we bring, about what we do and what the Y does, is crucial."

"It's important to support the YWCA because they are there helping women and children that otherwise would have their voice go unrecognized," Judge Sara Smolenski says.

She's the coach for the judges team, and she's been part of this game for more than 30 years. Smolenski first played on the lawyers team, then the judges team. She even switched between teams at first because there weren't as many female judges.



"It was competitive in the early years, it was really competitive," Smolenski says.

This year's game falls on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Smolenski says many things have changed in the industry for women since then, and she says there's more improvements to be made.

"While we're we're fortunate to see some of the progress that's being made, even most recently, there are still efforts being made for equality in all sorts of things, equality and pay parity," she says. "(It's) not just with the athletes and the professional athletes. I'm talking about just regular jobs in the everyday field, that there is paid equity issues that need to be addressed, because women lawyers, you know, they need to be dealt with, in a sense of fairness and equality for all."

She says the heat is still there, but lately, the lawyers play to win.



"We never say never, and we don't give up. But I will tell you, the women lawyers are younger, faster, stronger, better and more athletic. You do the math," Smolenski says.

While they all play for a good cause, they like to lean into the camaraderie and competition.

"Last year, the women lawyers won against the judges, ten to seven," Tello says. "But overall, the judges have a winning record against us. So it's always a tough battle and we'll see what what happens at this game on Saturday."

The game is Sept. 9 at Aberdeen Park at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are available to purchase on the YWCA's website.

