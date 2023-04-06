Funeral arrangements set for mother shot, killed in Grand Rapids

Leah Marie Gomez, 22, will be laid to rest later this week in Middleville. She leaves behind her daughter Rosy, who will turn 2 years old in August.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A young mother of a soon-to-be 2-year-old will be laid to rest later this week.

Leah Marie Gomez, 22, of Wyoming, was gunned down in her car in downtown Grand Rapids in front of her small child on May 31.

Friends and family may meet for a visitation on Thursday, June 8 at Beeler-Gores Funeral Home in Middleville. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 9.

"She was a social butterfly who loved to dance, sing, and be the center of attention. Her favorite day was Taco Tuesdays. Most importantly, she was a great mom who loved her family and was always willing to make sacrifices to help them, especially her baby Rosy," her obituary reads.

Family remembered Gomez as the "best mom ever" and a great person.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for her alleged killer.

Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa is charged with murder and other gun charges. He remains at large since the shooting.

