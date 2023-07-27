'The Lost Bus,' a traveling group with ties to West Michigan, helps a Holland non-profit build a home for foster youth

A group of friends from South Carolina were inspired by the original Lost Bus that came from Holland. Now, they find themselves in Holland, helping Grant Me Hope.

HOLLAND, Mich. — What used to be Rock Island Family Restaurant in Holland will soon be a home for aged out foster youth. A blue school bus sits in front, and when you take a closer look, you find that it doubles as a home.

Cain Compton was living in South Carolina when he encountered the original Lost Bus, a group from Holland traveling the country in a built-out school bus, helping those in need. Compton and his friends then decided to be the next Lost Bus



"I was living in Charleston, South Carolina and three guys from Holland, Michigan, had built out a school bus and came up with the idea. And they were driving down south, broke down outside my neighborhood, and I learned about what last bus was," Compton said. "So after graduating from school, Josh, Davis and I, we bought a school bus, built it out, and then hit the road."

In their name, "Lost" stands for "Lending Our Services Traveling."

Josh Haddad says they themselves now travel the country helping those in need, "Each week we go somewhere new, and so we get to help an organization, or church, or a family in need."

The story of the Lost Bus has come full circle, as this Lost Bus is back in Holland, working with Grant Me Hope, a nonprofit that seeks to find adoptive homes for foster children before they age out of the system. But founder Helen Zeerip says that not all children are able to be adopted into homes.

"Unfortunately, we don't get all the kids before they age out and face homelessness. So when we started Grant Me Hope we had six aged out homeless foster kids living behind the DMW here in Holland. Last count, we had eight boys that were homeless," said Zeerip.

The Rock will become a home that will house 16 young men and a house parent.



"Then we'll help them get employed, get a job, savings, budget counseling, parenting classes, counseling, if they need anything that they you know, that you would expect your parents to give you," Zeerip said.

The Lost Bus made a stop in Kalamazoo for church service when they heard of Grant Me Hope's mission.

"And then got to talk to the pastor and some people thereafter saying, 'Hey, we have a bus, we have a bunch of tools and some skills. Do you know anybody that would benefit from a couple guys that would love to help?" said Tommy Fairbairm who has joined The Lost Bus for the summer.

Davis Linscott says serving passionate people around the country keeps them going, "there's awesome people around the country that make us feel at home."

Grant Me Hope plans on opening "The Rock" in September, and will also be opening a home in Allegan County that will house up to 10 young woman. There will also be a third home that will house eight young woman. They say they are most in need for full time house parents and mentors.

"These kids have never had that support system. So, it's gonna be it's gonna be awesome," said Zeerip.

Those interested in becoming house parents or mentors for Grant Me Hope, along with those who seek to support the organization, can visit Grantmehope.org or contact 616-836-7949.

