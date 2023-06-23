Lowell flight instructor speaks out on acquaintance injured in northern MI. plane crash

Randy Seaman was found floating in Lake Michigan after a plane crash in northern Michigan near Beaver Island. Another person in the plane, also from Lowell, died.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jeff Ostrander, a flight instructor at the Lowell Airport, describes something no pilot ever wants to experience: a fatal plane crash.

"He's a very skillful pilot," said Ostrander speaking on Randy Seaman, the pilot injured in a plane crash on Friday. "And I'm sure this is about the worst day of his life."

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Seaman was on board the plane that crashed in the water near Beaver Island Friday.

Rescue crews airlifted Seaman to the hospital for treatment. Authorities couldn't share the extent of his injuries.

Another person in the plane, Beverly Anderson, also from Lowell, died in the crash.

"There's so much that we don't know. I would rather expect there was some sort of a mechanical problem given Randy's skill and experience," said Ostrander.

Ostrander believes that Seaman could have been flying what is called a "float-plane," which is an aircraft that has pontoons on the bottom giving it the ability to land on water.

However, the FAA and the NTSB are taking over the investigation, and have not shared the make of the aircraft involved in the wreck.

The Lowell Airport, Ostrander said, is a common place for Seaman to fly in and out of.

He added Seaman is truly loved by the airplane community.

"What we do know is Randy's quality as a person and as a member of our community. He's, you know, he's just been wonderful," said Ostrander. "And I know he takes his work as a pilot very seriously. So our prayers go out to Randy and his passenger and their families."

