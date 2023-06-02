x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No injuries reported after fire rekindles at Lowell home

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to authorities.
Credit: WZZM

LOWELL, Mich. — Crews have extinguished a fire that was rekindled from a previous fire at a home in Lowell.

The home is on Bailey Drive NE near Cumberland Avenue NE. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Friday. Crews on the scene said the fire had been rekindled from a previous fire.

It was extinguished around 7:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Lowell Fire Department received assistance from other agencies to respond to the fire.

Credit: WZZM

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Wyoming mother shares emotional testimony in 2-year-old's murder; Father charged in child's killing will stand trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out