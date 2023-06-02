No injuries reported after fire rekindles at Lowell home

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to authorities.

LOWELL, Mich. — Crews have extinguished a fire that was rekindled from a previous fire at a home in Lowell.

The home is on Bailey Drive NE near Cumberland Avenue NE. The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Friday. Crews on the scene said the fire had been rekindled from a previous fire.

It was extinguished around 7:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Lowell Fire Department received assistance from other agencies to respond to the fire.

