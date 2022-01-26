DORLA'S LAST DAY: Lowell waitress retires after 42 years

Dorla West has been a crowd favorite at Keiser's Kitchen since 1978.

LOWELL, Mich. — For the past 42 years, a trip to Keiser's Kitchen in Lowell meant running into the friendly face of Dorla West. She's one of two people on staff who have been around since the original restaurant burned down, but Wednesday marked her last day serving.

"It’s been a good run, a good run and a fun run and I love my job," She says with a smile, "but that's what happens when you retire, you have to have a last day."

She says the rest of the staff and the customers she gets to see each day have become part of her family over the years. Always asking about their day and ready with specific orders before customers can ask, they say she's family to them as well.

"She's seen us before we had kids, seen out kids grow up at the tables," Said Amanda Redman, who has been going to Keiser's after church on Sunday's for 14 years. "I’m hoping we still see her from time to time and get to have breakfast and get to see her seated at a booth."

Dorla said there was one condition to allowing our camera in to the restaurant to feature her last day - it couldn't interrupt her work. Until the last moment she was on the clock, she refused to let anything slow her down.

Redman did not get food Wednesday, but went out of her way to drop off a gift for her longtime waitress. Her shift ended at 2 p.m. but by noon there was a pile of cards, a vase full of flowers, and multiple sets of balloons congratulating her on the big career move. On top of that, she was wearing a shirt with the words "the legend has retired" printed on - a gift from another co-worker.

Retirement won't mean sitting still for Dorla. She says she's got project planned, enough to keep her busy until she turns 139 years old. Having turned 78 on Monday, she's got plenty of time.

"Your body ages but your spirit doesn’t," She said. "I don't think my spirit has ever been older than 33."

