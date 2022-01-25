Fire at Wyoming Taco Bell causes 'substantial damage'

A fire broke out at a Taco Bell on 28th Street SW in Wyoming Tuesday morning. There were no injuries reported.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Taco Bell in Wyoming sustained substantial damage after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

The fire began sometime before 6 a.m. at the Taco Bell located at 1819 28th Street SW in Wyoming. Employees of the restaurant noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of the building when they arrived for work and reported the fire to authorities.

At approximately 6 a.m., members from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety Police and Fire, as well as teams from both the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Grandville Fire Department, responded to the report.

When the firefighter crews arrived at the restaurant, they reported that the building was now fully engulfed in flames.

Crews confirmed that there was no one inside of the building and they were able to extinguish the fire.

The building did sustain substantial damage but there were no injuries related to the fire.

The total value of the damage is currently unknown and fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

It was a busy morning for first responders in Wyoming as crews reported to a house fire in the 5300 block of Canal Avenue SW earlier that same morning.

Wyoming Firefighters, along with crews from Grandville Fire, Byron Center Fire and Georgetown Fire, battled the house fire for several hours and the residence suffered significant structural damage.

There were no injuries reported in that fire either.

