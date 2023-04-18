Man accused of kidnapping, killing Kentwood 16-year-old found competent to stand trial

Gerald Bennett, 63, is accused of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old Kentwood girl. He was found competent to stand trial after a previous ruling said he wasn't.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan announced Tuesday that a Detroit man accused of kidnapping and killing a minor in 2018 is competent to stand trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent examined multiple pieces of evidence before ruling that 63-year-old Gerald Bennett would stand trial.

Quinn James, who was also charged with murder, went to trial and was convicted of both the rape and murder of the victim, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole in 2020.

After considering conflicting expert testimony, the judge presiding over the case found Bennett was mentally impaired and adjudicated him incompetent. Afterwards, Bennett’s state charges were dismissed, and he was freed without conditions in March of 2022.

The case was then referred to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of federal charges. In July 2022, Bennett was arrested on a federal criminal complaint for kidnapping a minor and was formally charged by a federal grand jury by indictment on August 9, 2022.

“Today’s ruling is an important step forward,” said U.S. Attorney Totten. “My office is prepared to prove these allegations against Mr. Bennett as we seek justice for the victim’s family.”

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was last seen alive on the morning of Jan 24, 2018 when she left her apartment complex near Burton Street and East Paris Avenue SE to walk to a nearby bus stop. Her body was found in a wooded area of Kalamazoo in January of 2018.

During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Kent considered multiple pieces of evidence by forensic psychologist Dr. Leticia Armstrong.

Dr. Armstrong concluded that Bennett understood the nature of the proceedings against him and was able to participate in his own defense.

The court noted Dr. Armstrong’s findings, saying, “there is evidence to suggest the defendant is feigning symptomology, or exaggerating, with the goal of being found incompetent to stand trial . . . .”

As Dr. Armstrong explained in her report, Bennett’s “attempt to feign and exaggerate during the current evaluation evidenced higher ordered, complex thinking.” After considering this evidence, Judge Kent ruled that Bennett was competent.

The Court’s ruling allows the case to proceed to trial. If convicted of the offense, Bennett will face a minimum term of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison. If released from prison, Bennett must serve at least 5 years on supervised release and could spend the rest of his life under the court’s supervision.

Bennett's arraignment, detention hearing and trial date have not yet been announced.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.