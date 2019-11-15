MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 48-year-old Grand Rapids area man died after the canoe he was in with his brother and father overturned in the Pere Marquette River.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 on the river, just a half mile west of the Scottville Boat Launch in Amber Township.

The 48-year-old was in the canoe with his 76-year-old father and his 45-year-old brother. They were deer hunting from the canoe when it hit a log and overturned.

The sheriff's office says the father and 45-year-old son were treated for hypothermia at an area hospital.

The 48-year-old man was found unresponsive further downstream. His family and first responders attempted CPR to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case is still under investigation.

RELATED VIDEOS:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.