Man killed in shooting at Holland apartment complex

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 36-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting inside a Holland apartment complex, investigators said.

Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to the apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

When they arrived on the scene, police say that they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save his life, the 36-year-old died at the scene, Holland DPS said.

Investigators believe an argument between the suspect and victim likely preceded the shooting and that 'many potential witnesses' left the complex prior to their arrival.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1100 or the Ottawa County Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT to remain anonymous.

