Man pleads no contest in adoptive daughter's 1989 murder

Bowman is already serving a life sentence in connection to a 1980 homicide in Virginia.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — *The above video aired on 2/22/2021.

A man accused of murdering his adoptive daughter more than 30 years ago has pleaded no contest.

Dennis Bowman pleaded no contest in an Allegan County courtroom Wednesday morning for the death of his 14-year-old daughter Aundria Bowman in 1989.

A no contest plea means Bowman is not admitting or denying guilt, but will accept what the court decides. In the state of Michigan, a no contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea would.

On March 11, 1989, 14-year-old Aundria Michelle Bowman was reported as a runaway from her Fillmore Township home. Law enforcement spent three decades investigating and reviewing countless leads until skeletal remains were found in the backyard of the home on 136th Street in February of 2020.

Bowman is already serving a life sentence in connection to a homicide in Virginia in 1980.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.