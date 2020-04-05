GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slowly reopening up the state many are preparing to get back to work and that is creating anxiety for some.

Many have spent the past six weeks creating safety bubble around our home and family. We've learned to disinfect, social distance with neighbors and stay safely inside our home. Now, it's time to pop the bubble and venture out.

As a counselor for Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, Bob Vandepol says managing your anxiety about to work is about finding things you can control and trying not to focus on what you can't.

You may find some coworkers aren't as concerned as you about COVID-19 and are ready to get back to the way things were. Or that your work space looks a little different than it did before you left with temperature checks, masks and reminders to disinfect around every corner.

Here are some ways you can ease your anxiety:

Write down specific worries you have about how coronavirus may disrupt your life. If you start feeling overwhelmed, take a break.

Make a list of all the possible solutions you can think of. Try not to get too hung up on “perfect” options. Include whatever comes to mind that could help you get by.

Focus on concrete things you can problem solve or change, rather than circumstances beyond your control.

After you’ve evaluated your options, draw up a plan of action. When you’re done, set it aside and resist the urge to go back to it until you need it





