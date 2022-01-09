Manhattan park trail upgrades concern some residents ahead of final approval

8 public input sessions have been held for the East Grand Rapids trail project, and it's still not fully approved. Once approved, construction could begin in 2023.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Manhattan Park is likely to see major upgrades to its trail system in the next year, with the addition of mountain biking trails and upgrades to currently existing wooded paths.

The project was budgeted to cost $150,000, with half of the funding being raised by partner organization West Michigan Mountain Bike Alliance.

WMMBA president Brian Dokter says they were approached by the city three years ago to assist and coordinate the project. He says the park won't be a destination for mountain bikers outside the area, instead, this upgrade will provide a new form of access for members of the community to enjoy an already well-utilized park.

"We can build trails that are more sustainable, more accessible for different user groups, and really are spearheaded by the community and enhanced for the community," Dokter said.

Not everyone is excited about the changes. 13 On Your Side has received tips from concerned viewers regarding the environmental impact of the changes, as well as worry about the WMMBA leading the charge rather than the city.

"I think the city has the best interest here, I do think that they’re trying to find a way to improve the trails, I just feel like if we’re going to improve the trails as a city we should improve the trails, we shouldn’t take third party funding," Said Brenda Pratt. Pratt has lived in East Grand Rapids for years and says she's at the park nearly every day.

"Where does it end? Can anyone pick something that they want to do that they want to fund and go to the city and say we want to use that parcel of taxpayer park?" Pratt said.

The city's director of Parks and Recreation, Derek Melville, said the original idea to update and upgrade the trail network came from surveying and gathering input from residents as part of their master planning efforts. Melville said the trail network project has seen eight public input sessions, a thorough environmental impact study, and multiple revisions in order to best accommodate needs and preserve the area most effectively.

"We have an agreement with WMMBA for maintenance of the trails," Melville said. "They’ll provide much needed support for that, but the city will maintain ownership and it will continue to be public land owned by the city of East Grand Rapids."

More information, including a timeline of events and recent meeting documentation, can be found on East Grand Rapids' website.

