Mark Wahlberg makes surprise visit to On the Border in Grandville

He was visiting to promote his new tequila, Flecha Azul, and a new signature drink at On the Border called the "Marky Marg."

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Customers at On the Border in Grandville got a surprise Tuesday when actor Mark Wahlberg walked through the doors!

A video was posted on Wahlberg's Instagram page, showing him interacting with the crowd, mixing up Marky Margs for customers and taking photos with them after. He even appears to give away a sweatshirt he was wearing during the visit.

"You want to have a real fiesta? Come to On the Border and have a Marky Marg!" he says in the video.

Wahlberg also said the Flecha Azul team is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo next month.

The Wahlberg family are not strangers to the Grand Rapids area. In 2021, Paul Wahlberg opened a new Wahlburgers location at 10 Ionia Avenue NW, and Mark has been spotted around West Michigan in years past.

