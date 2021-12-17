MDHHS: Michigan doing 'very well' in vaccine booster effort

Over the last several months, around 200,000 booster shots have been given out every week statewide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holiday's fast approach, experts stress time’s ticking away when it comes to getting that booster shot, especially given what they're finding about the level of protection the first two doses alone give against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

“Many Michiganders are still getting out and getting boosted,” Dr. Alexis Travis, MDHHS’ senior deputy director for public health administration related via Zoom Friday.

Just shy of 1.9 million Michiganders had received a booster as of Tuesday, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

On average, 200,000 shots are given across Michigan each week.

“In the state, we’re doing pretty well in terms of vaccinations and boosters,” Dr. Travis asserted.

What’s driving the surge in willing participants?

MDHHS believes it’s the Delta variant, which remains the most prevalent, though Spectrum Health pointed to emerging fears with regard to the more-transmissible Omicron Variant as a possible contributor.

While experience has largely shown the original two-dose vaccine was still at least somewhat effective in fending off other variants, including Delta, Omicron seems, in comparison, a viral wild card.

“If you look at Omicron, it’s much more transmissible and it evades the vaccine more so than Delta,” Spectrum Health’s Dr. Joshua Kooistra, DO explained.

Federal experts this week cited early numbers suggesting the two-dose version wouldn’t confer the same level of protection it did against COVID-19’s native strain.

Spectrum Health’s data, specifically, outlined a 34-percent efficacy rate against Omicron six months after patients had received a second dose.

The booster may yet prove a game-changer there, with data suggesting:

75% efficacy against Omicron

90% efficacy against the Delta variant

With outbreaks in schools still top of mind, teens lagged most other age groups; the state’s vaccine dashboard showed just over 19-thousand had received a third dose by mid-week.

The data came as Michigan State University and the University of Michigan moved to mandate booster shots.

Western Michigan University, meanwhile, said it would impose fines against unvaccinated students who refused to submit to weekly testing.

