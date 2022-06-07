West MI woman shares story of medication abortion as state efforts education campaign

"My life was at risk, and it wasn't a fun choice," said a Jenison woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, "but I needed access to a safe abortion."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with MDHHS launched a campaign focused on education about the difference between emergency contraception and medication abortion.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to a local organization focused on this information, as well as a woman in the community who had to make a tough choice.

"It's probably a good idea that people get education about the difference between these, because a lot of times they get used interchangeably," said Jim Sprague, CEO of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Grand Rapids.

According to a press from the Governor's office, the effort for education comes in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, and will help combat any misinformation about the medications which serve different purposes. The state plans to educate through local health departments, hospitals, clinics and other medical organizations.

It's an effort that Sprague said is important.

"Emergency contraception, what is it? How does it differ from the abortion pill? How does the abortion pill differ from a surgical procedure? What are the risks involved for every one of them," he said, "so, I think this is a good idea that there is a push out there in our state to educate women because we're doing it all the time as well at the center."

Sprague also explained that he sees the main difference as intent.

"For emergency contraception, typically, a woman is taking that medication because she's concerned about keeping fertilization from happening, and preventing a pregnancy," Sprague said. "With the abortion pill, the intent is different pregnancy has already been discovered."

After hearing of the push for more education on emergency contraceptives and medication abortions, a woman from Jenison wanted to share her story from 2014 — but remain anonymous.

"The pregnancy was not ending itself, it was continuing, but the numbers were not good numbers," she said.

Shortly after learning she was pregnant, her blood levels became concerning, and her pregnancy became ectopic.

According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), "an ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. Almost all ectopic pregnancies—more than 90%—occur in a fallopian tube. As the pregnancy grows, it can cause the tube to burst (rupture). A rupture can cause major internal bleeding. This can be a life-threatening emergency that needs immediate surgery."

"My life would have been at risk had that pregnancy continued," said the Jenison woman.

Her doctors suggested methotrexate injections, which, according to the ACOG, is a "drug that stops cells from growing, which ends the pregnancy. The pregnancy then is absorbed by the body over 4–6 weeks."

"The first round of injections did not end the pregnancy, so I had to do another round," she said. "It was not a fun process, and not something I wanted to do."

"It was a sad and terrible situation," she added, "and because it was in December, it was the worst Christmas of my life."

She said she wanted to share her story to show that there are many reasons women may have an abortion, or need to understand all of the options, and she agrees with the state's push for more education.

"My life was at risk, and it wasn't a fun choice for me," she said, "and I needed access to a safe abortion."

The Pregnancy Resource Center in Grand Rapids is a place where women and men can get access to information about all of the options regarding a pregnancy.

"We never talk anybody out of an abortion, we just talk about the risks, the side effects, and offer support for choosing either parenting or an adoption plan," said Sprague, "and usually, an abortion is not what she wants to do, it's most times what she thinks she has to do."

According to Governor Whitmer's office, abortion remains legal in Michigan following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, thanks to a temporary injunction at the Michigan Court of Claims. Emergency contraception is legal and not subject to any changes following the decision of Roe v. Wade, as it is an entirely different medication.

