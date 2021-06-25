Michigan bill to end extra unemployment benefit faces veto

It is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

LANSING, Mich. — Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The GOP-led Legislature passed the bill on party lines Thursday. Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce.

It is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

