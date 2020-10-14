x
Michigan health officer: Looks like a second virus wave

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s chief health officer is warning that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases rise along with the number of people in hospitals. 

The state says Michigan had 89 new cases per 1 million people per day, up from 81.6 cases last week. 

About 700 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals, up about 20% from last week.

The rate of positive tests has ticked up to 3.6% from 3.4%. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, says it's critical to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. 

