THIS BUD'S FOR YOU: Muskegon farm breeding, raising Clydesdales

Known for the Budweiser Beer commercials, Clydesdale horses are mammoth creatures that possess unique beauty. You can interact with them anytime in Muskegon.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The origin of Clydesdale horses can be traced back to the 18th century.

300 years later, this rare breed of horse can be traced to Muskegon, Mi., thanks to a woman moving from Germany to the U.S., buying a farm, and deciding to breed and raise them.

Jennifer Luttrull remembers growing up in East Germany, around the time the wall came down.

"I was in 4th grade and I told my parents that I was going to America someday and will have my own horse farm," Luttrull said.

The promise she made to her parents as a 9-year-old came to fruition when she moved from Germany to Muskegon and, along with her husband, Thomas, purchased Farview Acres Farms (466 E. Mt. Garfield Rd.)

"I have always loved Clydesdales," said Luttrull, who began breeding them in 2008. "They're very expensive horses and we've been selling them all over the United States."

Luttrull says Clydesdales are a lot like human beings, in that they require attention and affection.

"They have a memory like an elephant; they're very gentle creatures," added Luttrull. "They're just big, 2,000 pound puppy dogs."

Luttrull is opening her farm to the public so people can visit and interact with the Clydesdales. Every weekend, throughout the remainder of the summer and fall, hour-long tours are being offered, by appointment only.

"We recommend groups of 7 of less people per tour," Luttrull said. "We want to share the pleasure of having these animals and we want people to understand what it takes to raise them."

Tours are $35, with all of the money being reinvested in grain, hay and equipment to continue maintaining the Clydesdales.

