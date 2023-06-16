After struggling with homelessness and addiction, Michigan man becomes business owner

Working at Hall Street Bakery in Grand Rapids is like second nature to Andrew Havemeier, but about six years ago, his life took a turn.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is sharing his story about how he went from struggling with homelessness and addiction to becoming a sober business owner.

In just a few years, Andrew Havemeier's life has changed immensely with the help of both a non-profit organization and a former business owner willing to take a chance on him.

"I've been in this industry my whole life," Havemeier says.

Working at Hall Street Bakery is like second nature to him after growing up in a similar family business, but about six years ago, his life took a turn.



"Addiction and stuff started taking over, both alcoholism and addiction," Havemeier says.

He found himself homeless after losing several jobs.

"I had no options left but to address the real issue was my substance abuse," Havemeier says.

He went to Guiding Light in Grand Rapids, which he says changed his life. He didn't just get sober, but he got his life restarted.



"Moments like this... make it sink in," Havemeier says.

After several months in their program, he applied to a job here at Hall Street Bakery. The former owners gave him a shot, and he worked his way up to general manager.

And just recently, he's now part-owner.

"It hits different all the time," Havemeier says.

He's now a husband and father too.

"(I'm) extremely proud of him," Ondrea Havemeier says. "It's interesting bringing that piece (sobriety) into this story and saying, 'Hey, everyone, this is what we are. And, you know, what, what we've done and where we're at now.'"

When Havemeier tells his son this story, there's one thing he hopes Floyd takes away from it.



"There will be trials and tribulations in his life and and you can rise above it, it's how you react. Life is life. It's all about how you react to it," he says.

Havemeier is also part owner of the business's sister bakery on Wealthy Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.