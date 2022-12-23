Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven

Two surfers can be seen on Lake Michigan taking advantage of the huge wave sizes on Friday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in.

The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.

The footage of the two surfers was shot by a friend of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Rick Vuyst Friday morning.

When surfers take to the big lake during conditions like this, they can only stay in the water for a limited amount of time, even with the proper gear.

The surfers will wear full wet suits and thermal gear to stay warm in the water, but this pass time still comes with many risks.

It is not advised to attempt to surf in conditions like this unless you are very experienced and have the proper equipment.

With the conditions as they are on Friday, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

