Low visibility, strong winds creating challenges for Muskegon Co. road crews

County officials are asking residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary while crews work around the clock to clear roads.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — With widespread snow battering West Michigan, road crews in Muskegon County are working around the clock to keep roads clear.

Muskegon County has already seen several inches of snow since the storm rolled in Thursday, and blizzard conditions are expected in West Michigan throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

With this in mind, six crews worked overnight Thursday, three times as many as usual. Along with additional crews, pickup truck plows and sidewalk clearing crews will join the efforts during the day.

Dan VanderHeide, deputy director of the Muskegon Department of Public Works, said Michiganders should stay home if possible.

"For those folks that do venture out, we caution those that do that it is an emergency situation," he said, "and we ask that you would stay home if you're able to."

As snow continues to fall and strong wind gusts cause drifting and blowing, visibility has decreased.

"I would say the visibility is one of the biggest challenges right now, making sure that they're able to do it in a safe way make sure that they're able to clear the roads and in a way that doesn't put the public at risk," said VanderHeide. "So again, encouraging folks to stay home if they've got the ability to do so is where we're at."

The crews' main concern will be major roads, with side streets taking a lower priority during the storm.

VanderHeide says the Department of Public Works will reassess how many crews are needed heading into Friday evening and the overnight hours.

