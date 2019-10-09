IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 3-month-old infant is dead after a crash in Barry County Monday evening.

It happened at just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Wood School Road and Eckert Road in Irving Township.

Barry County deputies say a 26-year-old woman was driving with two 3-month-old children in the car when she allegedly disregarded a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in the intersection.

Both babies were secured in car seats at the time of the crash, however one infants was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the driver nor the deceased child were released by authorities.

