PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama veterinarian is dead following an apparent drowning on Lake Michigan.
News outlets report that 71-year-old George Seier jumped into the water to retrieve a sailboat dingy that had drifted away on Saturday afternoon. He was at Harbor Springs on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Seier swam about 75 yards and went under while treading water in about 10 feet of water. A dive team found his body later.
Seier had a large veterinary practice in Prattville, near Montgomery.
A Facebook message posted by Seier's practice, Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center, calls him a gifted doctor, a caring husband and father.
Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Another pig ear dog treat recall issued for salmonella concerns
- 16-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Muskegon
- Amber Alert canceled for Ind. teen; found in Arkansas, police say
- Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier
- Trump confirms interest in Greenland, but it's not top priority
- 84-year-old man with dementia reported missing last seen in Hastings
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.