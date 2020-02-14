This weekend will be the perfect time to go fishing.

The state of Michigan hosts two free fishing weekends every year — one in the winter and one in the summer. Residents have an opportunity to enjoy the many spectacular fishing opportunities Michigan has to offer on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16. But this year, there's a bonus free fishing day on Monday.

“This year, for the first time, I think, in the history of free fishing weekend, it’s a three-day weekend. So Saturday, Sunday and Monday because of the holiday, Presidents Day," said Daniel Eichinger, director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "So folks have plenty of opportunity to go outside and try to catch some fish through the ice. Or if there’s a little open water out there, as long as they’re safe, to go out and find fish on the open water.’’

During these three days, residents and nonresidents can fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply. Entry fees for state public boating access sites, state parks and recreation areas are also waived during this time.

“One of the opportunities, we just try and provide is make it super easy for folks to get out, potentially try something that they’ve never done before. Or, more importantly, if you’re an avid fisherman, find somebody who doesn’t always go out fishing," said Eichinger.

The next free fishing weekend is on June 13-14.

“And we do another one of these in June, in the summertime as well. So if folks don’t want to venture out in the weather in February, there’s another opportunity coming up in June," said Eichinger.

For more information, including a list of activities across the state, visit www.Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

