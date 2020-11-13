x
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline

Her legal counsel says the move results from a persistent pattern of noncompliance with conditions for safely operating the line.
FILE - This June 2020 file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized Enbridge Inc. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for what she described as the company's refusal to make an airtight pledge that it would pay for any damages caused by an oil spill from its pipeline beneath a Great Lakes waterway. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking legal action to force the shutdown of a pipeline that carries oil beneath the channel linking Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. 

Whitmer's office notified Enbridge Inc. on Friday that it will revoke the easement granted in 1953 that allowed the Canadian company to run its Line 5 across the Straits of Mackinac. 

Her legal counsel says the move results from a persistent pattern of noncompliance with conditions for safely operating the line.

 Also, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to stop the flow of oil through Line 5 within 180 days.

