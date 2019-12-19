AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — A Michigan man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring.

Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28 in a Moscow hotel during a visit to the country, where he faces up to 20 years in prison. Whelan denies the charges.

BorgWarner says Whelan's role was eliminated last Friday in a corporate restructuring announced in April. Whelan's brother, David Whelan, tells The Detroit News that the firing “increases the strain on our family's ability to keep some semblance of his former life ready for when he returns home."

