LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's top insurance regulator says the state is committed to educating drivers about a new law that will let motorists save money by foregoing unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has created a consumer hotline and email address to respond to questions and complaints. There also is a website with information about the changes that take effect in July.

Department director Anita Fox detailed the resources, including forms drivers will fill out when they buy a policy, on Tuesday.

The law is the most significant rewrite of Michigan's no-fault insurance in decades.

Drivers will now be able to opt out of what has been mandatory, unlimited personal injury protection coverage in Michigan -- which has the country's most expensive auto insurance premiums, according to the Associated Press.

In July, drivers who do want unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries will only need to pay $100 per vehicle, which is 55% less than the record-high $220 annual fee currently being paid. The $100 fee will be the lowest in 17 years. The portion of the fee that covers a fund deficit, $43, will fall to $0 because the deficit has been eliminated, he said. The total fee was $100.20 in 2003-04.

