Complaint flushed: No charge in toilet election display

MASON, Mich. — A complaint about a toilet promoted as a place to drop absentee ballots has been flushed by prosecutors in Michigan.

The election clerk in Ingham County informed police about a toilet on the front lawn of a home in Mason, near Lansing. A sign said, “Place mail in ballots here.”

The county prosecutor says it was intended to be a “humorous political statement,” not a crime.

Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk, says it’s a felony to take illegal possession of absentee ballots. Byrum says she respects the decision by the prosecutor but adds that “elections are never a laughing matter.”

