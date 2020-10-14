MSP: 3-year-old accidentally shot in the neck

Another child fired the loaded pistol at the 3-year-old at struck him in the neck and facial area.

A Branch County 3-year-old is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot by another child Tuesday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened at a home in the 800 block of South Ray Quincy Rd. in California Township.

MSP said several children, all under the age of 5, were able to locate a loaded pistol in a bedroom while the adults were making dinner in the kitchen.

One child fired the weapon and struck the 3-year-old in the neck and facial area.

The child was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Wayne, Indiana and then transferred to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne. His injuries were non-life threatening and MSP said he was listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Branch County DHHS and Child Protective Services have been contacted. MSP said the matter is still under investigation.

MSP wanted to take this time to remind owners of firearms to properly secure weapons and ammunition in a safe place away from young children. Trigger locks and locking cabinets or gun safes are highly recommended.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.