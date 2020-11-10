Police investigate shooting in Ionia County, wounds thought to be self-inflicted

The victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where he is now in critical condition.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting incident late Friday night in Ionia County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a home in Portland Township at around 11:40 p.m. for a report of several shots fired.

Police say that while officers were responding to the scene, additional information was received about a subject reported to be lying on the ground at the end of a driveway.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound, along with a firearm. Police say a vehicle was also stopped leaving the scene that had bullet holes in it.

“It is believed the victim fired several rounds into an unoccupied vehicle, with the final shot being a self-inflicted wound,” a news release from MSP reads.

The victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing where he is now in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.

