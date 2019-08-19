DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A pregnant woman from Morley lost her baby after a crash Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police Hart Post, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. on Stone Road, near 32nd Street.

Investigators say a 31-year-old Muskegon man, with a 32-year-old Morley woman in the vehicle, was going south on Stone Road when the vehicle entered the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both occupants of the first vehicle were injured in the crash and taken to Hackley Hospital. MSP says the pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage as a result of the crash.

The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

MSP believes that drug use is a factor in the crash -- the incident remains under investigation.

