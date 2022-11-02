Gov. Whitmer announces EMS training for responding to sexual assaults, permits carry of emergency contraception

Whitmer says she believes this will be crucial to help sexual assault survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care.

Governor Whitmer announced that first responders in the state of Michigan will now be given the opportunity to carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections.

Training will also be provided to EMS on specific treatment and protocols for patients who experience sexual assault.

Whitmer says she believes this will be crucial to help sexual assault survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care.

“Today, Michigan is setting a national example by providing first responders the opportunity to carry emergency contraception so they can get survivors of sexual assault the care they need,” said Governor Whitmer. “With the threat of a 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest taking effect in Michigan, sexual assault survivors deserve our support and resources more than ever. I am proud of today’s changes to make Michigan a leader in sexual assault response by ensuring that EMS responders can deliver emergency contraception and appropriate medical care. Let’s keep working together to protect Michiganders and ensure they can get the care they need.”

This announcement comes as the Quality Assurance Task Force recently voted unanimously to approve new Medical Control Authority protocols proposed by the Whitmer Administration. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has also adopted these new protocols.

The first protocol will require more specific treatment when responding to reports of sexual assault, including how to handle evidence and appropriate demeanor. The second protocol will recommend Community Integrated Paramedicine programs carry emergency contraception kits and sexually transmitted infection treatment (HIV/STI prophylaxis).

The MDHHS will spearhead the implementation of training to EMS agencies.

“These critical new protocols will help ensure that survivors have access to crucial reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care as soon as possible,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “EMS serves a valuable role in the health care system, not only in acute and time-sensitive emergencies, but as advocates for those with less access to traditional health care options.”

According to an October 2022 study, there has been a significant increase in the past decade of sexual assault survivors seeking medical care. Emergency department visits for sexual assault were 15 times higher in 2019 than in 2006.

If you or a loved one has experienced a sexual assault, you may want to talk with someone confidentially. Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline 855-VOICES4 (call 855-864-2374 or text 866-238-1454) has trained advocates available to listen without judgment and offer support 24/7.

