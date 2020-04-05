LANSING, Mich. — Over the weekend, Michigan saw beautiful spring weather--complete with sunny skies and temperatures nearing 70.

After spending weeks cooped up because of COVID-19, the weather lured people outside to some public spaces. Grand Haven State Park closed its parking lots on Sunday to deter crowds, and the Detroit News reports that Belle Isle had to close twice on Sunday because of large crowds and a lack of parking.

During Monday's press briefing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she was going to consider closing state parks.

"Well I'm very concerned about it," she said.

In the latest stay at home order, the governor clarified that state parks will remain open. However, she said there's still a cautious optimism about the curve of coronavirus flattening.

"Some people, I think, are assuming that means that we are out of the woods," she said, indicating concern about Michigan seeing a second wave of the virus.

According to Sunday's data update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are 43,754 confirmed cases within the state and 4,049 people have died from COVID-19.

Whitmer and other state officials have been slowly lifting restrictions, with the stay at home order set to expire on May 15. However, even with those strict guidelines lifted, social distancing practices will likely remain.

"That's why it's so important that we stay safe in looking at our state parks. I mean they have been opened this whole time," Whitmer said.

Whitmer said she would have more to say about the state parks on Wednesday.

Because the Michigan Department of Natural Resources operate state parks, Grand Haven city officials said they reached an agreement to close the parking lot but keep the park open.

Sunday, there were less people at the beach because of that, and Mayor Bob Monetza said he hopes this approach will work instead of "heavy-handed" enforcement.

The governor also reiterated during her press briefing that it is important for people to maintain social distance while outside.

"As the weather improves. I know that you'll want to get out to the park or go for a boat ride or go for a run in your neighborhood. But it's crucial that you continue to stay safe when you do it. Stay six feet away from others," she said.

