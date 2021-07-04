Whitmer, other Michigan leaders react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

"This serves as a constant reminder that those in communities of color continue to be wronged by a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them."

LANSING, Mich. — Following the verdict announcement of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, Michigan politicians and public figures issued statements about the verdict and police brutality.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had similar messages: the fight is not over yet.

"For George Floyd and his family, justice. For the rest of us, a reminder to continue pushing for justice in every corner of our society," Gov. Whitmer said. "Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. Our work is just getting started."

"Our work to dismantle systemic racism, in policing and all its forms, must continue," said Benson. "We must eliminate the barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders, as well as marginalized people of all races, to live, work, drive and vote in our state."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the verdict is a "good outcome," but "the work is not done."

"Today, justice was served for George Floyd and his family. As a Black man in America, I have felt the sting of racism and injustice personally, and too many of our brothers and sisters know the visceral pain and exhaustion that communities of color face every day. That is why we must honor George Floyd’s legacy and the legacy of countless others as we advance justice and tackle inequities through our words and deeds. We have to address the pain that so many individuals are feeling with purpose as we work towards restoring the respect that all individuals of color deserve," Gilchrist wrote in a statement.

"When we do that, we can ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones at the end of the day. This verdict is a good outcome, and it was made possible by the community organizers, faith leaders, and law enforcement officers, who had to courage to make their voices heard, but the work is not done. We must continue to press for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity."

Executive director of Progress Michigan Lonnie Scott said that finding Chauvin guilty is the "bare minimum" in getting justice for Floyd.

"This verdict cannot bring back George Floyd, nor can it repair the damage systemic racism has done to communities across the country. We cannot let this be a stopping point in the fight for racial justice," Scott said. "Black and brown people deserve a future free from the fear and pain caused by unchecked police brutality."

In the time since Floyd's death, police brutality has continued to be a national conversation, spurred on most recently by the death of Daunte Wright on April 11.

"It is time to acknowledge that there are problems with how and who we police. Multiple lives have been lost at the hands of law enforcement since the death of Mr. Floyd," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "This serves as a constant reminder that those in communities of color continue to be wronged by a system that has repeatedly failed to protect them."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.