Video of MillerKnoll CEO goes viral after telling employees to 'leave Pity City'

ZEELAND, Mich. — The CEO of a West Michigan-based office furniture company is facing backlash after a clip went viral, admonishing employees for worrying about bonuses.

In the clip, MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen takes an employee question about bonuses during what the Wall Street Journal reports was a 75-minute town hall meeting last month on Zoom.

zoom call from a ceo who cancelled all employee bonuses but took a $6.4 million bonus herself pic.twitter.com/SMZP6QQYCX — Warren Commission Test Skull (@conzmoleman) April 17, 2023

Owen initially tells employees to control what they can control, such as being kind and providing the best customer service possible. But her tone then shifts, appearing to admonish employees for worrying about whether they will receive a bonus.

"Don't ask about, 'What are we going to do if we don't get a bonus?' Get the damn $26 million. Spend your time and your effort thinking about the $26 million we need and not thinking about what are you going to do if we don't get a bonus, alright," Owen said.

She goes on to say in the video, "I had an old boss who said to me one time, 'You can visit Pity City but you can't live there.' So people, leave Pity City, let's get it done."

Many social media users are criticizing Owen's message for being insensitive. The Wall Street Journal reports in the 2022 fiscal year, Owen earned nearly $5 million in total compensation, including a $1.29 million bonus tied to her performance.

A MillerKnoll spokesperson told the WSJ bonuses aren't determined until after the fiscal year ends next month in May. It added that Owen intended to rally employees during the town hall.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to MillerKnoll for comment and will update this story as it develops.

