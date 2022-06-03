Police searching for Hamilton man who may be endangered

Keagen Patmos is 6'2" and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He may be driving a silver 2006 Audi A6 with a license plate of "DWJ6675".

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Hamilton.

Keagen Patmos, 19, was last seen Thursday. Police say Keagen may be suffering from mental health issues and could be endangered. He is 6'2" and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Keagen may be driving a silver 2006 Audi A6 with a license plate of "DWJ6675".

Anyone with information on Keagen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

